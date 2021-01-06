First American Bank Sells 1,606 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First American Bank reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $12,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,027,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 10.8% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 7.0% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 21.0% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.71.

NYSE:HD traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.20. 151,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,410,996. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.80.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In other news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

