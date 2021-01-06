First American Bank Sells 2,090 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First American Bank lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Stillwater Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in PayPal by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in PayPal by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.0% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, December 11th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist cut their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.56.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $4.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.48. The company had a trading volume of 386,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,588,959. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $244.25. The company has a market capitalization of $270.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

