First American Bank Sells 542 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

First American Bank trimmed its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Cintas were worth $9,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth $32,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Cintas by 35.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 44.7% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Cintas by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares in the company, valued at $177,215.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas stock traded up $4.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $353.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $369.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $354.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.40.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.