First American Bank Sells 74,961 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First American Bank lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,961 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.2% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 53,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.0% during the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 7,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 13.4% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.92. 1,248,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,059,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

