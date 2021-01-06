First American Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First American Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,401 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $99,454,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,731 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,879,000 after buying an additional 716,664 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Chevron by 5,030.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,084,000 after buying an additional 695,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 78.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,054,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after buying an additional 462,607 shares during the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.60. The stock had a trading volume of 529,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,266,826. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.25 and a 200 day moving average of $83.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $169.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $121.67.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.72.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

