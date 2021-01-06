First American Bank Trims Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First American Bank decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 48.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,401,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,573,000 after buying an additional 1,435,188 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,985,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,997,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,637,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,074,000 after purchasing an additional 813,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,450,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,515,000 after purchasing an additional 744,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Guggenheim cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.12. 312,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,304,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.07. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

