First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Shares Up 8%

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) shot up 8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.69 and last traded at $23.23. 269,881 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 190,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BUSE. BidaskClub downgraded First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on First Busey from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded First Busey from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Busey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Get First Busey alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $102.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 702.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 61.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 456.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the third quarter worth $233,000. 46.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Busey Company Profile (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.