First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.78

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.78 and traded as high as $18.91. First Business Financial Services shares last traded at $18.85, with a volume of 12,320 shares.

FBIZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.78. The company has a market cap of $160.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.08.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $26.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 335.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 23.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 12.4% in the third quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 342,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

