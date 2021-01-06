First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Sets New 52-Week High at $618.51

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $618.51 and last traded at $618.51, with a volume of 166 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $584.11.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $576.18 and its 200-day moving average is $445.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $14.03 earnings per share for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 8,536.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 17.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 512.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 23.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. 36.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

