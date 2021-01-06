First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Up 7.7%

Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) shot up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.84 and last traded at $39.32. 888,991 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 683,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.51.

A number of brokerages have commented on FFIN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Financial Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.99.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $130.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

In related news, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $704,200.00. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $118,960.00. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,447,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

