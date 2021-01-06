First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.16

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.16 and last traded at $21.07, with a volume of 1914 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FFWM. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of First Foundation from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.51.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $75.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. As a group, analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mitchell M. Rosenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,715 shares of company stock valued at $965,799. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in First Foundation by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 531.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

