First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) to announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.47. First Guaranty Bancshares reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 10.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on FGBI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Guaranty Bancshares stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,239 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of First Guaranty Bancshares worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

FGBI traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.92. 551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,416. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $22.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average of $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $174.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

