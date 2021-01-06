First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) Trading Up 9.1%

First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) shares were up 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.34. Approximately 10,696,128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 7,279,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.14.

FHN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised First Horizon National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on First Horizon National from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Horizon National from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.77.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.23 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Horizon National Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $566,005.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 388,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,755.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Ardoin sold 6,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $81,938.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,903 shares of company stock valued at $847,029 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 817.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 746,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 665,201 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in First Horizon National by 93.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 82,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 39,920 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in First Horizon National by 245.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 474,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 337,062 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in First Horizon National in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in First Horizon National by 80.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 936,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 418,182 shares during the last quarter.

First Horizon National Company Profile (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.