First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.12

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.12 and last traded at $42.02, with a volume of 1424 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.44.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIBK. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.35.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.47 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%. On average, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $77,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,499.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,807 shares of company stock worth $4,349,221 in the last ninety days. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIBK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,849,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,266,000 after acquiring an additional 985,843 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 523,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,198,000 after acquiring an additional 269,457 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,788,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,389,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,725,000 after acquiring an additional 73,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

