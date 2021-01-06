First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.75

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.75 and last traded at $35.75, with a volume of 140 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.24.

Several analysts have weighed in on FMBH shares. BidaskClub downgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Stephens raised First Mid Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Mid Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised First Mid Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Mid Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Mid Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average of $27.66.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $46.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.20 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from First Mid Bancshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMBH. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 31.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 11,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

About First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

