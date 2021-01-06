First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Acquires 413 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,196 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.7% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,328,186 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $504,590,000 after buying an additional 145,139 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 25.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 24,775 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.84.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $13.44 on Wednesday, hitting $522.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,025,617. The company’s 50-day moving average is $528.57 and its 200 day moving average is $491.38. The firm has a market cap of $323.58 billion, a PE ratio of 84.92, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $589.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total value of $9,286,426.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,854 shares in the company, valued at $73,938,565.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,494 shares of company stock worth $31,088,707 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

