First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,286 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.2% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 14,445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,452,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $1,812,000. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DIS traded up $2.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.15. 164,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,595,773. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.92. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $183.40. The company has a market capitalization of $327.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,903 shares of company stock worth $20,390,500. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Truist began coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

