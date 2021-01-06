First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Buys 2,386 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.8% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.5% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $162.20. 63,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,132,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.36.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.13.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

