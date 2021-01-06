First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Grows Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 80.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,229 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 4.0% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services owned approximately 0.05% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $11,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,278,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,416,904,000 after buying an additional 81,146 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,898,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,824,000 after buying an additional 590,477 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,742,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $662,730,000 after buying an additional 219,134 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,657,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,923,000 after buying an additional 656,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,377,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,417,000 after purchasing an additional 710,164 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.06. 50,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,999. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.14. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

