First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Grows Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,811 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,346,566 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,561,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,640 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Best Buy by 11.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,427,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,332,159 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,267,263,000 after purchasing an additional 98,620 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 15.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,680,402 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $406,540,000 after acquiring an additional 636,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,321,940 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $369,699,000 after buying an additional 149,453 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Cleveland Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.14.

Best Buy stock traded up $3.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.25. The company had a trading volume of 78,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,385. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total transaction of $50,729,943.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

