First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 320.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,815 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,081,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,928,000 after acquiring an additional 50,698 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $979,671,000 after purchasing an additional 53,689 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,129,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $868,636,000 after purchasing an additional 191,305 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,208,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,357,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,522,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,696,000 after acquiring an additional 242,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.88.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 346,496 shares of company stock worth $28,082,897. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEE traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.42. The stock had a trading volume of 288,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,363,594. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.99%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

