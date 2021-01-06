First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $4,383,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $20,463,130.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $201,845.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 39,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,815.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,364 shares of company stock worth $10,551,079 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

NYSE:ICE traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.32. 47,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,506,340. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $116.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.82.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

