First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $6.21 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,702 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 2.2% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,001 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 34,218 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 83,762 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,921,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 86,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.89. The company had a trading volume of 402,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,668,668. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $243.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

