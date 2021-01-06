First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Raises Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Eastman Chemical accounts for about 1.7% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth about $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 570.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 26.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eastman Chemical news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $89,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,434.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,850,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,462 shares of company stock worth $6,026,824 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Truist lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a $91.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.06.

EMN stock traded up $5.57 on Wednesday, reaching $107.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,174. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.50 and its 200 day moving average is $83.47. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $104.83.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

