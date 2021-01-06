First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $34.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,184.30. The company had a trading volume of 109,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,054. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,178.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,140.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,873,200.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,091.15, for a total transaction of $2,318,362.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at $25,628,724.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,615.54.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

