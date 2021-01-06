First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $2.92 on Wednesday, hitting $129.69. 77,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,460,265. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $128.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.88.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.