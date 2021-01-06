First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 250 Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services cut its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 87 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $13.88 on Wednesday, hitting $433.33. 70,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,227. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $408.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.71. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $425.31.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

