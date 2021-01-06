First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 2,500 Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 548.4% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,173,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,049 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,320,000 after purchasing an additional 418,953 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,892,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,636,000 after buying an additional 256,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,800,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,158,000 after buying an additional 352,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,354,000 after buying an additional 85,321 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,875. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.75. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $65.56.

