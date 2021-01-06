First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 849 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises about 2.0% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total value of $5,290,514.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,211.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $11,370,425.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,424,123.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,849 shares of company stock worth $27,611,284. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DE stock traded up $13.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $287.70. The stock had a trading volume of 47,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,579. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $90.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $274.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.98%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.21.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

