First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$28.00

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$19.50 to C$28.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$17.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.00.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) stock traded up C$1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$26.07. 1,082,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373,066. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.57. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$4.71 and a 12-month high of C$26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.54.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.65 billion. On average, analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total transaction of C$317,856.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$451,020.44. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.89, for a total value of C$509,223.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,650,810.33. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,362,075.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

