First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Trading Up 5%

Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) traded up 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $157.27 and last traded at $156.15. 1,605,752 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 1,168,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.67.

FRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Compass Point reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $128.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.41.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.68 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $631,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after buying an additional 14,849 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Company Profile (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

