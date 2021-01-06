First Resource Bank (OTCMKTS:FRSB) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.15

First Resource Bank (OTCMKTS:FRSB) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.15 and traded as high as $8.20. First Resource Bank shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average is $7.03.

First Resource Bank (OTCMKTS:FRSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter.

First Resource Bank provides personal and business banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market, escrow, and CD/IRA accounts, as well as certificate deposit account registry services and insured cash sweeps.

