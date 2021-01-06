First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Trading 8.2% Higher

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)’s stock price traded up 8.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $102.13 and last traded at $99.69. 6,693,059 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 5,549,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.16.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.53.

The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,341,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,308,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $44,390.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,266,659.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,518,783 shares of company stock worth $201,647,357 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 164.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in First Solar by 237.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 792 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

