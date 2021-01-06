First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.46

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.46 and last traded at $35.45, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.19.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund by 24.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund by 33.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at about $79,000.

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

