First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Stock Price Up 6.2%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN)’s stock price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.90 and last traded at $76.95. Approximately 1,840,173 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,412,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.44.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.071 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000.

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

