First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) is Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,057,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,542 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 8.7% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned about 1.23% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $57,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $69,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.42. 3,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,432. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.08. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $45.38 and a one year high of $58.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $8.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.21%.

