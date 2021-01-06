FirstBlood (1ST) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $43.00

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 6th. One FirstBlood token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000384 BTC on exchanges. FirstBlood has a market cap of $11.31 million and approximately $43.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00046905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.90 or 0.00333894 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00035817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00014538 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $854.14 or 0.02482092 BTC.

FirstBlood Profile

FirstBlood (1ST) is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio . FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

FirstBlood can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstBlood should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

