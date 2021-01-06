FirstBlood Price Up 9.7% Over Last 7 Days (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. During the last week, FirstBlood has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One FirstBlood token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FirstBlood has a total market cap of $11.99 million and $62.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00044569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.95 or 0.00305837 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00032375 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,152.47 or 0.03066268 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00013273 BTC.

FirstBlood Profile

FirstBlood (1ST) is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio . The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstBlood should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

