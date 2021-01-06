FirstBlood Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.99 Million (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One FirstBlood token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. FirstBlood has a market capitalization of $11.99 million and $62.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00044569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.95 or 0.00305837 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00032375 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,152.47 or 0.03066268 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00013273 BTC.

About FirstBlood

FirstBlood (CRYPTO:1ST) is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio . FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

