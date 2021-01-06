FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Underweight

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $31.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.41.

NYSE FE opened at $29.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.16. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 71,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 9.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,738,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,902,000 after buying an additional 144,273 shares during the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

