Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.77) Per Share

Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Fitbit in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Anderson expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the year. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Fitbit’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Get Fitbit alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Fitbit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.35 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of FIT opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. Fitbit has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $363.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.10 million. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 19.69% and a negative return on equity of 45.57%.

In other news, insider Eric N. Friedman sold 272,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $1,857,985.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 394,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,811.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fitbit by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,255,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $150,230,000 after purchasing an additional 676,454 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fitbit by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 8,322,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,600 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 457.8% in the third quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 4,181,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,189 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Fitbit by 67.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,702,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,766,000 after buying an additional 1,492,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in Fitbit during the third quarter valued at $19,653,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Inspire, Fitbit Inspire HR, and Fitbit Ace 2 activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa family of smartwatches, as well as Fitbit Flyer wireless headphones and the Fitbit Aria family of connected scales; and accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fitbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fitbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.