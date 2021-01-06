Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Hits New 1-Year High at $177.81

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $177.81 and last traded at $177.50, with a volume of 13472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.49.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Five Below from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.78.

Get Five Below alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.37. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, EVP George Hill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $809,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,546.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total value of $3,194,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,987,590.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,461 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,259. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Five Below by 51.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 24.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $427,639,000 after acquiring an additional 797,658 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,095,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Five Below by 9.9% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 123,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after buying an additional 11,046 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Five Below by 15.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the period.

About Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.