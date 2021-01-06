Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Hits New 1-Year High at $177.81

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $177.81 and last traded at $177.50, with a volume of 13472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.49.
A number of analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Five Below from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.78.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.37. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.14.
In other Five Below news, EVP George Hill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $809,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,546.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total value of $3,194,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,987,590.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,461 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,259. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Five Below by 51.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 24.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $427,639,000 after acquiring an additional 797,658 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,095,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Five Below by 9.9% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 123,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after buying an additional 11,046 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Five Below by 15.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the period.
About Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
