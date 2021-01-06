FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FLT. 140166 cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub lowered FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.89.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $267.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $168.51 and a 1 year high of $329.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.51.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $585.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.76 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Eric Dey sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.13, for a total transaction of $340,256.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,193.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,324,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,618,924,000 after buying an additional 141,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,548,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,851,000 after buying an additional 84,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,118,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,915,000 after buying an additional 1,613,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,495,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,341,000 after buying an additional 402,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

