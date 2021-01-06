Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.43.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FND. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $4,446,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,009,860.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 7,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $633,165.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,089.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,414 shares of company stock valued at $19,811,993. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 42.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 25.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at approximately $486,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FND opened at $94.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.77, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.88. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $101.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.83.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $684.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.31 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

