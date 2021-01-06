Flowchain Trading Up 133.5% This Week (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 6th. In the last seven days, Flowchain has traded 133.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $42,824.14 and approximately $32,723.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flowchain token can currently be bought for $0.0486 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Flowchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00044356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.83 or 0.00302794 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00032136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 52.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,170.86 or 0.03114533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00013285 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

Flowchain is a token. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 881,836 tokens. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flowchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flowchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.