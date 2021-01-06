Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Shares Up 5.3%

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) shares shot up 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.36. 689,769 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 692,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLNT. Zacks Investment Research cut Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Fluent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barrington Research upgraded Fluent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fluent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

Get Fluent alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $409.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.03 and a beta of 2.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.65 million. Fluent had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 0.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fluent by 12.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 67,260 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Fluent by 106.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 129,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Fluent by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 73,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 29,069 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 4,420.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 28,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 25,916 shares during the period. 22.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluent Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.