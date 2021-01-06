FLUX (FLUX) Price Up 16.7% This Week

FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One FLUX token can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001578 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, FLUX has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. FLUX has a market cap of $146,179.53 and $1,827.00 worth of FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FLUX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00027764 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00115311 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.19 or 0.00207562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.27 or 0.00494900 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.96 or 0.00245585 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00016648 BTC.

About FLUX

FLUX’s total supply is 255,682 tokens. The official website for FLUX is datamine.network . The official message board for FLUX is medium.com/@dataminenetwork

FLUX Token Trading

FLUX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLUX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLUX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLUX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLUX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLUX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.