Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Trading Up 6.4%

Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY)’s stock price shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.32 and last traded at $10.13. 476,136 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 426,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $313.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average is $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.58). Fly Leasing had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $60.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Fly Leasing Limited will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 454.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 0.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 312,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 2,010.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 432,306 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the second quarter worth about $840,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 17.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 271,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 39,809 shares during the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 89 aircraft, including 74 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 9 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

