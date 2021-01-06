Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Trading Up 6.4%

Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY)’s stock price shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.32 and last traded at $10.13. 476,136 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 426,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $313.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average is $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 454.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 0.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 312,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 2,010.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 432,306 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the second quarter worth about $840,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 17.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 271,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 39,809 shares during the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY)
Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 89 aircraft, including 74 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 9 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.
