FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to announce sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FMC’s earnings. FMC reported sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year sales of $4.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FMC from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of FMC from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.53.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,319.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,091 shares of company stock valued at $842,309. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of FMC by 298.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 701,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,321,000 after purchasing an additional 525,425 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,752,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,372,000 after buying an additional 345,150 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in FMC by 1,623.0% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 357,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,902,000 after buying an additional 337,101 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its stake in FMC by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 1,211,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,355,000 after buying an additional 260,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,407,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $996,354,000 after buying an additional 157,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $116.01 on Wednesday. FMC has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $122.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.75 and its 200 day moving average is $108.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.53%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

