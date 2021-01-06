Folgory Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $66,290.00 (FLG)

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded 95% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last seven days, Folgory Coin has traded down 31.7% against the US dollar. Folgory Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.92 million and approximately $66,290.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Folgory Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000613 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00046579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.21 or 0.00315667 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00033231 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,022.19 or 0.02800802 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013792 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Folgory Coin Token Profile

Folgory Coin (FLG) is a token. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 tokens. Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1 . Folgory Coin’s official website is folgory.com

Folgory Coin Token Trading

Folgory Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folgory Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Folgory Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Folgory Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

